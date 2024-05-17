Elite Wealth Management Inc. Increases Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,970 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 7.4% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $119,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 43,594 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,393,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 17,865 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,626,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Acute Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Acute Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 47,461 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 12,968 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $420.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $309.45 and a 12-month high of $430.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $414.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $395.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 37.54%. The firm had revenue of $61.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total value of $8,868,941.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,538,265.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total transaction of $8,868,941.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,538,265.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,677,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,770,926.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Microsoft from $421.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $452.61.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Microsoft

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.