Empyrean Energy (LON:EME) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.59

Empyrean Energy Plc (LON:EME – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.59 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.37 ($0.00). Empyrean Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.37 ($0.00), with a volume of 3,250,948 shares changing hands.

Empyrean Energy Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.51 million, a P/E ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Empyrean Energy

In other news, insider John Laycock bought 3,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £31,000 ($38,934.94). 29.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Empyrean Energy

Empyrean Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of energy resource projects. It has a 100% working interest in the Block 29/11 project located in the Pearl River Mouth Basin, offshore China; and 8.5% working interest in the Duyung production sharing contract that covers an area of approximately 1,100 kilometer square in the West Natuna Basin, Indonesia.

See Also

