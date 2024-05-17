Energy Revenue America (OTCMKTS:ERAO) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.02

Shares of Energy Revenue America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERAO – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.01. Energy Revenue America shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 5,000 shares.

Energy Revenue America Stock Down 40.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02.

Energy Revenue America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Energy Revenue America, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas. The company primarily focuses on coal bed methane unconventional natural gas projects. It transports and sells natural gas through a 65 mile pipeline with approximately 3,000 acres in the Cherokee basin and 3 compressors in Nowata County, Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Revenue America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Revenue America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.