Equities Analysts Set Expectations for TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:TFFP)

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP – Free Report) – Roth Capital decreased their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.03 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.28. The consensus estimate for TFF Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($7.28) per share.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($2.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by ($0.01). TFF Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,251.52% and a negative return on equity of 195.14%. The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million.

Separately, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

NASDAQ:TFFP opened at $2.16 on Thursday. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.54 and a twelve month high of $16.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.04.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 646,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 257,722 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 382.1% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 31,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 70.7% in the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,655,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 1,099,709 shares during the period. 15.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

