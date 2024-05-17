Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Tigo Energy, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TYGO)

Get Tigo Energy alerts:

Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYGO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Tigo Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 15th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Richard now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.13). The consensus estimate for Tigo Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.53) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Tigo Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.22 million. Tigo Energy had a negative return on equity of 61.94% and a negative net margin of 18.48%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TYGO. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Tigo Energy from $1.40 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Tigo Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.88.

Shares of TYGO opened at $1.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.58. Tigo Energy has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 6.24.

In related news, CEO Zvi Alon sold 24,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $29,873.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,773 shares in the company, valued at $286,310.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 197,671 shares of company stock worth $260,003. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tigo Energy stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYGO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.26% of Tigo Energy as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 15.72% of the company’s stock.

Tigo Energy, Inc provides solar and energy storage solutions for the solar industry. It offers module level power electronics (MLPEs) to maximize the energy output of individual solar modules. The company also provides GO Energy Storage Systems that provide solar energy storage management capabilities; and Energy Intelligence (EI) platform, which provides monitoring and energy demand forecasting capabilities.

