Ethos Financial Group LLC Has $791,000 Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,597 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestor Capital LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 70,214 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $34,771,000 after purchasing an additional 18,595 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 34,669 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $17,169,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 18,815 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,318,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at $925,845,476.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Loop Capital began coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $1,050.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $966.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $943.59 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $294.30 and a 1 year high of $974.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 79.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $881.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $680.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.76 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.