Evercore ISI Increases ON (NYSE:ONON) Price Target to $43.00

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on ON from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ON from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ON from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on ON from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on ON in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.87.

ON Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ONON opened at $36.64 on Wednesday. ON has a 1 year low of $23.41 and a 1 year high of $37.49. The firm has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.27, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.39.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $504.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.30 million. ON had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 6.46%. As a group, research analysts predict that ON will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ON by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON by 2.7% in the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ON by 34.8% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of ON by 91.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ON by 63.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

About ON

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

