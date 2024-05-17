Evercore ISI Lowers Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Price Target to $7.00

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 75.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Altus Power in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Altus Power in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Altus Power from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Altus Power from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on Altus Power in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altus Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Altus Power Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AMPS opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. Altus Power has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $7.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.51 and a 200-day moving average of $5.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $636.32 million, a PE ratio of -80.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Altus Power had a negative return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $40.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altus Power will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregg J. Felton purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.78 per share, with a total value of $59,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 11,894,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,856,202.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spinnaker Trust bought a new stake in Altus Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Altus Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Altus Power by 805.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 9,957 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Altus Power by 196.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 8,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Altus Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. 46.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

