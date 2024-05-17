Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,011 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Fabrinet were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter valued at about $571,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Fabrinet by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 427,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,156 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Fabrinet by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 90,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at $783,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.
Fabrinet Stock Performance
Shares of FN stock opened at $235.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.29. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $92.81 and a twelve month high of $238.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 1.04.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Report on FN
About Fabrinet
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fabrinet
- What are earnings reports?
- The Real Reason Michael Burry is Buying Physical Gold
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Investing in 5G Stocks: Still an Opportunity
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Cisco Systems Rebound is On: Double-Digit Upside to Come
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.