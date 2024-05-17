Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,104.22

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,104.22 and traded as high as $1,147.00. Fairfax Financial shares last traded at $1,144.26, with a volume of 4,771 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from $1,085.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,104.22 and a 200 day moving average of $1,003.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.80.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $30.82 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 13.79%.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

