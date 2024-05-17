Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.44

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.44 and traded as low as $11.33. Farmland Partners shares last traded at $11.48, with a volume of 284,451 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Farmland Partners in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th.
Farmland Partners Trading Up 0.7 %
Farmland Partners Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.
Institutional Trading of Farmland Partners
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $5,490,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Farmland Partners by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,755,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,393,000 after buying an additional 419,879 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Farmland Partners by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,468,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,322,000 after acquiring an additional 68,105 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Farmland Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $444,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.00% of the company’s stock.
Farmland Partners Company Profile
Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 171,100 acres in 16 states, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas.
