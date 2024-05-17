Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Shares Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,948 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGM. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 304.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,752 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,995 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $212.00 price target (down from $225.00) on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGM opened at $181.51 on Friday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 12 month low of $132.47 and a 12 month high of $199.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $186.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.80.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $403.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.22 million. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 13.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.15%.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

