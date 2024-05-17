Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Holdings Decreased by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 44.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,512 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4,510.3% in the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 14,072 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,534,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $92,177,000 after buying an additional 289,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 634,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,137,000 after acquiring an additional 83,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

FIS stock opened at $77.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.71 and its 200-day moving average is $64.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.98. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.91 and a twelve month high of $78.14.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 54.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -14.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on FIS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BNP Paribas cut Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.37 per share, with a total value of $56,086.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,052 shares in the company, valued at $655,093.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

