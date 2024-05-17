First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets cut its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 862,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,015 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.15% of First Horizon worth $12,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in First Horizon by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,775,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,661,000 after buying an additional 2,276,977 shares in the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP raised its stake in First Horizon by 137.9% in the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 8,900,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158,750 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,898,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411,600 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 6,217.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,806,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,023,000 after purchasing an additional 7,682,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 9.0% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 4,742,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,459,000 after buying an additional 389,677 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
First Horizon Trading Down 0.5 %
NYSE:FHN opened at $15.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.94. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
First Horizon announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 23rd that permits the company to buyback $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
First Horizon Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
FHN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on First Horizon from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.15.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Horizon
About First Horizon
First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Horizon
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- The Real Reason Michael Burry is Buying Physical Gold
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Investing in 5G Stocks: Still an Opportunity
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Cisco Systems Rebound is On: Double-Digit Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.