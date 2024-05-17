First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Shares Sold by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. reduced its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 31,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 12,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of HYLS opened at $40.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.79. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $37.78 and a 52-week high of $41.79.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.