Florian Baumgartner Sells 3,410 Shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Stock

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) CEO Florian Baumgartner sold 3,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total value of $290,463.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,538,704.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Florian Baumgartner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 1st, Florian Baumgartner sold 3,410 shares of Cimpress stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.83, for a total transaction of $289,270.30.

On Monday, April 15th, Florian Baumgartner sold 4,432 shares of Cimpress stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total transaction of $408,807.68.

On Monday, April 8th, Florian Baumgartner sold 4,433 shares of Cimpress stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total value of $433,902.04.

On Monday, April 1st, Florian Baumgartner sold 5,683 shares of Cimpress stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $511,299.51.

On Thursday, March 21st, Florian Baumgartner sold 5,683 shares of Cimpress stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total value of $527,439.23.

CMPR stock opened at $90.13 on Friday. Cimpress plc has a twelve month low of $46.67 and a twelve month high of $100.01. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.38 and a 200-day moving average of $81.88.

Cimpress ( NASDAQ:CMPR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $780.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.65 million. Cimpress had a net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.97) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cimpress plc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Cimpress from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Cimpress from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Cimpress in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cimpress in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Cimpress in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in Cimpress during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

