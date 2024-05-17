Fortune 45 LLC Acquires 24 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Fortune 45 LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,999 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 0.9% of Fortune 45 LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Fortune 45 LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 70,214 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $34,771,000 after purchasing an additional 18,595 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 34,669 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $17,169,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 18,815 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,318,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA opened at $943.59 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $294.30 and a twelve month high of $974.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $881.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $680.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.03, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total value of $410,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,815 shares in the company, valued at $45,412,350.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total value of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,815 shares in the company, valued at $45,412,350.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,494,891.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $630.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $966.55.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

