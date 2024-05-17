Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Has $13.11 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,237 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 3.3% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 10.7% in the third quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,905 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.1% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Boyd Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Alphabet by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 13,849 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.0 %

GOOGL opened at $174.18 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.35 and a 12 month high of $175.12. The company has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.41 and a 200 day moving average of $144.66.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $93,086.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,886.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $93,086.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,602 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,886.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $3,219,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,355,191 shares in the company, valued at $336,980,728.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 276,511 shares of company stock valued at $41,234,695. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.60.

Get Our Latest Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.