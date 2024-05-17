FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July (BATS:DJUL) Shares Purchased by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July (BATS:DJUL – Free Report) by 58.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DJUL. 1ST Source Bank grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July by 8.7% in the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DJUL stock opened at $39.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.46 and its 200 day moving average is $37.08.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (DJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July (BATS:DJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.