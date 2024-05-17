FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October (BATS:DOCT) Shares Sold by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October (BATS:DOCT – Free Report) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Presidio Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October Price Performance

Shares of BATS DOCT opened at $38.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.70. The firm has a market cap of $185.59 million, a P/E ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.46.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October (DOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

