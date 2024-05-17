Fund 1 Investments, Llc Acquires 15,785 Shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Stock

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 15,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.07 per share, for a total transaction of $379,944.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,027,163 shares in the company, valued at $48,793,813.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 13th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 5,481 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.48 per share, for a total transaction of $128,693.88.

On Monday, May 6th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 6,330 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.76 per share, with a total value of $144,070.80.

On Friday, May 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 5,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.07 per share, for a total transaction of $110,350.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 30,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.47 per share, with a total value of $644,100.00.

On Monday, April 29th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 10,800 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.79 per share, for a total transaction of $235,332.00.

On Friday, April 26th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 11,300 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.20 per share, with a total value of $250,860.00.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 4,800 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.07 per share, for a total transaction of $105,936.00.

On Monday, April 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 23,495 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.74 per share, with a total value of $510,781.30.

On Friday, April 19th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 13,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.15 per share, with a total value of $287,950.00.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 18,090 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.41 per share, for a total transaction of $405,396.90.

Citi Trends Stock Down 7.9 %

NASDAQ CTRN opened at $22.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.38 million, a P/E ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.25. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $32.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $215.18 million for the quarter. Citi Trends had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 6.74%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CTRN shares. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of Citi Trends in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Citi Trends in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Institutional Trading of Citi Trends

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Citi Trends during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the third quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 8.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 21,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

Further Reading

