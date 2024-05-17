FY2025 Earnings Estimate for The Home Depot, Inc. Issued By Telsey Advisory Group (NYSE:HD)

Get Home Depot alerts:

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Home Depot in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 14th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $15.30 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $15.34. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Home Depot’s current full-year earnings is $15.36 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q4 2025 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.92 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $5.02 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.18 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.24 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $16.37 EPS.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.82 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zelman & Associates raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $374.96.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $342.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $355.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.35. Home Depot has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $396.87. The stock has a market cap of $339.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 59.60%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Home Depot

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,311,070,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 12,647.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,569,482 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,930,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525,791 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $513,016,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,347,596 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,506,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,765,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,117,016,000 after buying an additional 992,444 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

