Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $296.92

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $296.92 and traded as low as $291.08. Genmab A/S shares last traded at $301.97, with a volume of 856 shares changing hands.

Genmab A/S Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $291.84 and a 200 day moving average of $296.92.

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $675.29 million during the quarter. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 20.80%.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

