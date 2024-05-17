Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Rating Lowered to Sell at BTIG Research

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DNA. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $1.25 to $1.10 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, William Blair downgraded Ginkgo Bioworks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.90.

Ginkgo Bioworks Price Performance

DNA opened at $0.84 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.28. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $2.55.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 56.09% and a negative net margin of 409.11%. The firm had revenue of $37.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Harry Sloan purchased 297,619 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $270,833.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 718,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,871.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 47,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total value of $40,157.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 925,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,336. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Sloan bought 297,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $270,833.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 718,540 shares in the company, valued at $653,871.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 198,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 51,814 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 260.2% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 451,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 326,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 166,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 39,193 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

