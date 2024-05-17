Global Gp Llc Acquires 10,000 Shares of Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Stock

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) insider Global Gp Llc purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.29 per share, for a total transaction of $432,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 47,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,097.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Global Gp Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 13th, Global Gp Llc acquired 10,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.66 per share, for a total transaction of $426,600.00.

Shares of GLP opened at $43.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Global Partners LP has a twelve month low of $27.07 and a twelve month high of $49.50. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.33.

Global Partners ( NYSE:GLP ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.45. Global Partners had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.39 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Global Partners LP will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. This is an increase from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 105.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 196.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 84,473 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after buying an additional 56,026 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Global Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $459,000. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new stake in Global Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Global Partners by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,350 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 22.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,103 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the period. 38.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations, and Commercial.

