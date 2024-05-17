Global Gp Llc Buys 10,000 Shares of Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Stock

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) insider Global Gp Llc bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.66 per share, for a total transaction of $426,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,669.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Get Global Partners alerts:

Global Gp Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 15th, Global Gp Llc acquired 10,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.29 per share, for a total transaction of $432,900.00.

Global Partners Stock Performance

Shares of GLP stock opened at $43.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.70. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.33. Global Partners LP has a 52 week low of $27.07 and a 52 week high of $49.50.

Global Partners Increases Dividend

Global Partners ( NYSE:GLP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.45. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global Partners LP will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. This is a boost from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Global Partners

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Global Partners by 592.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,090 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Global Partners during the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. bought a new stake in Global Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 38.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations, and Commercial.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.