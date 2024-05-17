Global Opportunities Trust (LON:GOT) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $297.04

Global Opportunities Trust (LON:GOT – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 297.04 ($3.73) and traded as low as GBX 296 ($3.72). Global Opportunities Trust shares last traded at GBX 296 ($3.72), with a volume of 9,380 shares changing hands.
Global Opportunities Trust Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 291.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 297.04. The company has a market capitalization of £86.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,850.00 and a beta of 0.46.
Global Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a GBX 5 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.72%. Global Opportunities Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,125.00%.
About Global Opportunities Trust
EP Global Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited. The fund is co-managed by Edinburgh Partners Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
