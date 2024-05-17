Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 22,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 16,279 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MLPX opened at $49.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.76. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $38.30 and a 52 week high of $50.15.

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

