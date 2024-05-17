Goodman Advisory Group LLC Has $9.35 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,870 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 3.2% of Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,103 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,453,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 11.3% during the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 184.6% during the third quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 12,332 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 7,999 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.7% during the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 14,845 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,687,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its position in Microsoft by 5.6% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 3,553 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total transaction of $8,868,941.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,538,265.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,677,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,770,926.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total value of $8,868,941.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,764 shares in the company, valued at $64,538,265.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $465.00 price objective (up previously from $455.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $480.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.61.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Microsoft

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $420.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $309.45 and a twelve month high of $430.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $414.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $395.31.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $61.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.86 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 37.54%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.97%.

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.