Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.14

Shares of Greystone Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGI – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.14 and traded as low as $1.05. Greystone Logistics shares last traded at $1.11, with a volume of 24,506 shares trading hands.

Greystone Logistics Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $31.46 million, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Greystone Logistics had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 million during the quarter.

Greystone Logistics Company Profile

Greystone Logistics, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets plastic pallets and pelletized recycled plastic resins in the United States. The company offers rackable, can, nestable, display, monoblock, half-barrel and slim keg stackable, drum, and mid duty pallets. It sells its pallets directly, as well as through a network of independent contractor distributors.

