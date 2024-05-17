Halliburton Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 26,687 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 64% compared to the typical volume of 16,307 put options.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $1,437,701.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,828,508.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $123,802.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $1,437,701.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,828,508.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 434,287 shares of company stock valued at $15,415,304. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halliburton

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 443.8% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Halliburton from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.59.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HAL

Halliburton Stock Performance

HAL opened at $37.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $27.89 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.44 and a 200-day moving average of $36.97. The stock has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.01.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

About Halliburton

(Get Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.