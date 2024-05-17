Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 47,539 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Alhambra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

NYSE:HBI opened at $5.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.25 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $5.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 9.84% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. Hanesbrands’s revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HBI. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hanesbrands from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HBI

Hanesbrands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.