Hecla Mining Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 18,459 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 80% compared to the typical daily volume of 10,275 call options.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HL. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 27.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hecla Mining Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HL opened at $5.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.63 and a beta of 2.21. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $6.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Hecla Mining Dividend Announcement

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $160.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is -13.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Hecla Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Hecla Mining from $4.60 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HL

About Hecla Mining

(Get Free Report)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.