Herold Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Herold Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Socha Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 23,259 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AMZN. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up from $205.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $318.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.62.

AMZN stock opened at $183.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $113.78 and a one year high of $191.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,009,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total transaction of $335,115,802.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 938,251,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,491,020,557.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,994,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,952,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,009,208 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total value of $335,115,802.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 938,251,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,491,020,557.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,132,396 shares of company stock worth $356,770,280. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

