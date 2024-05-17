Howard Machek Sells 10,000 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Stock

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) CAO Howard Machek sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $400,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,533.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Central Garden & Pet Trading Down 3.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ CENT opened at $45.73 on Friday. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.72.
Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $900.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.74 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 51,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 24,575 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the third quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the third quarter worth approximately $496,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 10,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orchard Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 169,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,474,000 after acquiring an additional 8,914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.13% of the company’s stock.
Central Garden & Pet Company Profile
Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.
