Howard Machek Sells 10,000 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Stock

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) CAO Howard Machek sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $400,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,533.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Central Garden & Pet Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CENT opened at $45.73 on Friday. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.72.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $900.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.74 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CENT has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 51,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 24,575 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the third quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the third quarter worth approximately $496,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 10,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orchard Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 169,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,474,000 after acquiring an additional 8,914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

Featured Articles

