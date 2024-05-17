Howard Machek Sells 10,000 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Stock

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) CAO Howard Machek sold 10,000 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $400,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,533.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of CENTA opened at $39.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.38. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $41.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 37.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. 50.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Central Garden & Pet

(Get Free Report)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.