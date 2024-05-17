HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Stock Holdings Lowered by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. reduced its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HUBS. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 335.7% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 1,380.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot stock opened at $610.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.07. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $407.23 and a 1 year high of $693.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $625.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $574.37.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $581.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.48 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.94%. As a group, research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $710.00 to $635.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $640.04.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total value of $5,407,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 526,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,656,763.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total value of $5,407,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 526,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,656,763.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 8,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $5,466,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,977 shares in the company, valued at $55,165,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,307 shares of company stock worth $12,749,981 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

