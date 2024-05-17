Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 34.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.5% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $229.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.78.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total value of $9,851,485.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,299,844.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ITW opened at $249.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.14. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.06 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $256.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.19.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.82% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

