Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,296 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Integer were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Integer alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITGR. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Integer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Integer by 69.8% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 11,984 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integer during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in Integer in the 4th quarter valued at about $874,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Integer by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 180,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,139,000 after buying an additional 6,731 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Integer news, SVP Andrew Senn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.14, for a total transaction of $565,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,006.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew Senn sold 5,000 shares of Integer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.14, for a total value of $565,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,006.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Tommy P. Thomas sold 1,500 shares of Integer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $171,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,812 shares of company stock valued at $771,956 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Integer Stock Up 1.1 %

ITGR stock opened at $119.00 on Friday. Integer Holdings Co. has a one year low of $69.40 and a one year high of $123.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $414.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.78 million. Integer had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Integer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Integer from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Integer in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Integer in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ITGR

Integer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.