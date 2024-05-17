Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 2,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 16,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 34,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $137.11 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.81 and a 52-week high of $140.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.26 and a 200-day moving average of $127.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $44,923.34. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,417,450.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $44,923.34. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,417,450.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc purchased 2,762,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $2,402,947.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,476,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,504,420.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 113,405 shares of company stock valued at $15,515,819 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.92.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

