International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. lowered its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IP. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,164,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,271,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 6.7% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 21,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 40.5% in the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 20,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 6,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 263.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 114,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 83,203 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IP opened at $40.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.16. International Paper has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $41.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). International Paper had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that International Paper will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 377.55%.

In other news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $201,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,708. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $355,348 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IP shares. Argus lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.57.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

