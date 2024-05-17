Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 589,173 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco worth $10,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in Invesco by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 145,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Paralel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 116,749 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 210,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IVZ shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Invesco in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Invesco in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Invesco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.79.

Invesco Stock Performance

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $16.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.89. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $18.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.64.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -109.33%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

