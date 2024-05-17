IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Short Interest Down 5.2% in April

IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 313,600 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the April 15th total of 330,800 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 34,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.1 days.
IRIDEX Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of IRIDEX stock opened at $2.63 on Friday. IRIDEX has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $3.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.82.
IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $11.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 18.45% and a negative return on equity of 75.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IRIDEX will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IRIX. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of IRIDEX in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on IRIDEX in a research note on Sunday, May 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.
