IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Short Interest Down 5.2% in April

IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 313,600 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the April 15th total of 330,800 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 34,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.1 days.

Shares of IRIDEX stock opened at $2.63 on Friday. IRIDEX has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $3.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.82.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $11.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 18.45% and a negative return on equity of 75.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IRIDEX will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IRIDEX stock. AMH Equity Ltd lifted its stake in shares of IRIDEX Co. ( NASDAQ:IRIX Free Report ) by 92.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 637,103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 306,282 shares during the period. IRIDEX makes up about 2.1% of AMH Equity Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. AMH Equity Ltd owned approximately 3.93% of IRIDEX worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IRIX. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of IRIDEX in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on IRIDEX in a research note on Sunday, May 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

