iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Acquired by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Equity Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,236,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,565,000. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 117,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,409,000 after buying an additional 60,204 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
IUSB opened at $45.21 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $42.56 and a 12-month high of $46.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.09.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend
About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF
The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- The Real Reason Michael Burry is Buying Physical Gold
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Investing in 5G Stocks: Still an Opportunity
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Cisco Systems Rebound is On: Double-Digit Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.