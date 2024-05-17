iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Acquired by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Equity Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,236,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,565,000. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 117,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,409,000 after buying an additional 60,204 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

IUSB opened at $45.21 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $42.56 and a 12-month high of $46.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.09.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.1498 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

