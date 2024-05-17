iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Stake Reduced by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 62.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITA. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 511.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 299,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,968,000 after purchasing an additional 250,820 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 13,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,076,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,684,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $134.93 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.86. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

