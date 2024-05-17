Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,617 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,846 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.06% of Itron worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Itron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,654,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Itron by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 518,157 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,126,000 after buying an additional 15,157 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Itron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $996,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Itron by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,458 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Itron by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,122 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $108.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Itron, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.11 and a 1-year high of $109.97.

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.39. Itron had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $603.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Itron’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Itron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Itron from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Itron from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Itron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.18.

In other news, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total value of $33,227.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,237.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total value of $33,227.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,237.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $28,866.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,321.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,778 shares of company stock worth $2,785,748. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

