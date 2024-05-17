James Gallagher Sells 25,000 Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Stock

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) EVP James Gallagher sold 25,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $388,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,659 shares in the company, valued at $25,780.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

AMC Networks Stock Up 5.3 %

NASDAQ AMCX opened at $15.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.06 and its 200 day moving average is $14.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.22 million, a PE ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.72. AMC Networks Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $20.97.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.63). AMC Networks had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised AMC Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMC Networks

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of AMC Networks by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in AMC Networks by 6.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $1,877,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in AMC Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

