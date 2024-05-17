Jan Makela Sells 20,227 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Stock

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) CEO Jan Makela sold 20,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $1,649,916.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,167,296.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Jan Makela also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 15th, Jan Makela sold 66,955 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $5,459,510.70.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $81.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.35 and a fifty-two week high of $94.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.95.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.51%.

Institutional Trading of GE HealthCare Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 241.4% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 171.9% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 36,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GEHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Argus increased their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GEHC

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.