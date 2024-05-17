Jeffrey Marraccini Sells 12,000 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) insider Jeffrey Marraccini sold 12,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total value of $1,028,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,597 shares in the company, valued at $394,146.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Jeffrey Marraccini sold 23 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $1,940.74.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Jeffrey Marraccini sold 105 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $8,574.30.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Jeffrey Marraccini sold 5,778 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.04, for a total transaction of $479,805.12.

Altair Engineering stock opened at $91.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.59 and a 1-year high of $92.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,012.00, a P/E/G ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.42.

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Altair Engineering had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $172.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

ALTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Altair Engineering from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Altair Engineering from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.60.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 12,233,174 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,029,422,000 after purchasing an additional 932,717 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new stake in Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter valued at $57,728,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Altair Engineering during the third quarter worth about $37,487,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 960.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 303,672 shares of the software’s stock worth $26,161,000 after acquiring an additional 275,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 392,414 shares of the software’s stock valued at $24,549,000 after acquiring an additional 191,866 shares in the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

