JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 972 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $202.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.61. The stock has a market cap of $581.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $134.40 and a 1-year high of $204.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.05.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 11,734 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $2,347,034.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,550,454.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 11,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $2,347,034.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,550,454.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $716,340.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,222,569.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,071,414 shares of company stock valued at $196,746,504. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

